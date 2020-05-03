Jerry Paul Alexander
February 27, 1948 - March 14, 2020 Jerry was born in Odessa, Texas but lived most of his life in Bakersfield, California. He attended Standard Schools and North High School, class of 1966. He was a welder and member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 460 for over 50 years. During his retirement, Jerry enjoyed working with his lifelong friend Andy Stout at El Tejon Pharmacy. Those who knew and worked with Jerry knew he liked to call himself "The Duke of the Dale." He always had a way of making people laugh. Jerry is survived by his children Julie (Stephen) Fanucchi, and Mike (Melissa) Alexander, grandchildren, Tyler, Grace, Brooklyn, Frank and Mia, his 2 sisters Barbara Whalley and Darla (Rick) McCallum, and many nieces and nephews. Due to social distancing, a private service will be held on Monday, May 11, at Greenlawn.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 3, 2020.
