JERRY WAYNE COTTON
1940 - 2019
Loving father, son, husband, and friend Jerry Cotton died peacefully in his home surrounded by family February 18, 2019. Jerry was born December 21, 1940 to Irvin and Jessie Cotton in Hanford, California. He grew up in Corcoran, where he met the love of his life, Dickie Jean.
Soon after they were married, Jerry and Dickie moved to Bakersfield and started their family. Jerry worked several jobs before joining Jim Burke Ford, where he was a faithful and dedicated employee for 38 years.
He is preceded in death by his mother Jessie, father Irvin, his two sisters Wenona and Shirley, and nephew Mark. He will live on in the memories of his wife of 60 years: Dickie, his daughters: Teresia (Larry) Paca, Denise (Robert) Avery, Eva Shumway, son Kenny Cotton, grandchildren Philip Torres, Nicole (Ryan) Lake, Joseph Avery, Katherine Avery, Matthew (Dena) Dickinson, Danielle Wiley, great-grandson Daniel, as well as Georgene Amerson, Clifford (Michelle) Amerson and their daughters Cienna and Trinity.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Greenlawn Southwest: 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jerry's name to the .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 5, 2019