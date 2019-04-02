|
|
JESS J. GILLIAN
May 12, 1934 - March 26, 2019
Jess J. Gillian age 84 died on March 26, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. Jess was born on May 12, 1934 in Chandler, Oklahoma. His father's name was Everett Early Gillian who was born on February 10, 1908 in Chandler, Oklahoma and his mother's name was Ruby Mae Shaw who was born in Bull Shoals, Arkansas on June 3, 1911.
Jess graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1952. He served in the Army in the Korean War for 22 months. He married Jean Vibe on September 28, 1957 and was married for 60 years. He joined the Kern County Sherriff's Department and after a long career in law enforcement moved to the Kern County District Attorney's Office as an investigator and retired there as Chief Investigator of the District Attorney's Office. Jess enjoyed both hunting and fishing since his childhood.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jean Gillian who is 81 and lives in Bakersfield and his son Christian James Gillian who is 55 and lives in Carpinteria, California.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 3700 River Blvd in Bakersfield, California on Wednesday April 3rd at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 2, 2019