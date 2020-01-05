|
JESSE ALBERT LYNN
July 17, 1933 - December 25, 2019
Jesse Albert Lynn of Bakersfield, CA, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 86.
Born on July 17, 1933, in Arcola, IL, known as "Al" or "Albert" to his family and friends, he had three brothers and two sisters who preceded him in death. About 1941, the family journeyed west, making Bakersfield, California, their home. When Albert was still a teenager, his mother, Beryl Elizabeth Roderick - Lynn, remarried Fritz Chase whom Albert often recalled as genuinely kind-hearted man and wonderful stepfather.
After graduating from Bakersfield High School, Albert served in the US Army. He was stationed in France and worked in radio communications. Afterward, he returned to work for AT&T's Western Electric, where he enjoyed a 47-year career. It was while working for Western Electric that he met his wife Evelyn Louise Driscoll, a telephone operator in Longview, WA.
Albert was an avid reader with a passion for history. A Civil War buff, and bibliophile, his bookcase-clad study contained a plethora of world history and portraits of Civil War generals. His other interests included cars and basketball. He beamed with pride when recalling the Studebakers he had owned and lamented that he didn't still have one. As a devoted fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, he rarely missed a game.
After retirement, Albert spent his twilight years caring for his wife and making a number of trips to visit his children and grandchildren. He kept busy with projects around the house, always tinkering and staying active. He had a fondness for animals, especially his favorite cat, named Uncle Tom.
Albert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Lynn, his daughter and step-daughter, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Albert will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at .