|
JESSE GEORGE COOPER
September 21, 1929 - April 21 2019
Jesse "George" Cooper, age 89, passed away quietly with family at his side Sunday morning, April 21 2019. He was born on September 21, 1929 in Los Angeles, California to Jesse Floyd and Genevieve Irene (McDaniels) Cooper.
The Cooper Family, including George and his brother Kenneth, moved from Los Angeles to settle in Shafter, California in the early 40's. There they began a small nursery and flower shop, where George gained his love of horticulture and his eye for the beauty of nature. After graduating from Shafter High School in 1947, he was accepted at The University of California-Davis, in the Landscape Architecture program. There he received his Associates Degree in Landscape Architecture. After graduation from UC Davis, George volunteered to serve his country, by enlisting in the US Marine Corps.
He met the first love of his life, Sara Garrett, while training to be a pilot at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. After marrying Sara in 1953, he was shipped out to Korea where he flew reconnaissance missions near the end of the Korean Conflict. After earning 3 service medals, George was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant, and was a very proud Marine until the day he died. After his service ended in 1955, he took his young wife back home to Shafter and rejoined his father in the Landscape and Nursery business where his talents really began to flourish. As an Architect and Landscape Contractor, George, his father and brother Kenny were honored by their peers in the California Landscape Contractors Association as having created the best landscape job in the state, on two separate occasions. His artistry was creating nature; an empty lot was his canvas; plants were his paints. Sara and George raised their family of 2 children together in Shafter. Once the kids were grown, they moved to their home in Bakersfield where George created his last landscape masterpiece; a true horticultural adventure for any that have had the privilege to walk the estate. George and Sara were able to retire in the mid 1990's to travel the United States and the world. "Mimi" and Grandad also loved spoiling their 3 grandchildren. George lost his beloved Sara in 2000. In 2005, George re-met, fell in love and married the next love of his life Pat Bailey. For the last 14 years, George and Pat have enjoyed traveling together and spoiling the kids, the grandkids and now the 6 great grandkids. George and "Gigi" have stolen the hearts of the entire clan. He will be remembered as always trying to put a smile on your face. He will be missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years, Pat (Bailey) Cooper; brother Kenneth F. (Pat) Cooper; daughter Teri (Bruce) Constantino; son Russel Cooper; niece Connie Edwards, nephew Bradley Cooper; 3 grandchildren, Krista (Manny) Colmenares, Jaclyn (Michael) Cooper Sanchez and Jessica Constantino; 6 great grandchildren; Meena, Mick and Konner Colmenares; Ella Cooper and Scarlett Sanchez; and Jesse Cooper Constantino.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 2:00 pm at Shafter Memorial Park Cemetery, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter Ca. 93263