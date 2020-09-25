JESSIE LAURA LAIBLIN

October 30,1920 - September 8, 2020

Jessie Laura Laiblin, 99, of Villas at Scenic River, Bakersfield, died Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. She was born in Hartville, Ohio to parents Ira and Catherine Machamer and was raised on a vegetable farm, one of 12 children. As a small girl she attended school in a one room schoolhouse and grew up during the Great Depression. Mom graduated from Marlboro High School in 1940 where she met her husband to be Garfield (Gary) Laiblin. After graduation, Mom started nursing school and Dad enlisted in the Army Aircorps. They were married December 12, 1941, five days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Dad returned from the war and graduated from University of Akron in 1949.

In 1952, they decided to move to California with the three of us and Dad's parents. We settled in Bakersfield just before the big earthquake that took down the Beale Memorial Clock Tower. The whole family became skiers and members of the Bakersfield Ski Club. Mom worked at the Wiell's Department Store and then Brocks downtown in the 50's. So she could be home more with the three of us, she took a job cooking in the Cafeteria for Bakersfield City Schools. She went back to school and was then hired to work in the Education Center for the school district. Mom was active in Sigma Chapter Pi Epsilon Phi Sorority, Beauceant # 112, Libertas Chapter #362 Order of the Eastern Star, and is a Past Guardian of Job's Daughters Bethel #127.

When Mom and Dad retired they moved to Santa Maria to enjoy the coastal weather. They did lots of traveling all over the US. Mom loved retirement and started several hobbies. Her favorite was making and dressing porcelain dolls. We lost track of the exact number of dolls she created but most were gifts to friends and family including those still living in Ohio.

Jessie and Gary were married for 73 years. She lost her beloved Husband in November 2015. She is survived by her three children, Jerry G Laiblin (Janice), Gary G Laiblin (Robin), Linda K Chambers (Bill) of Texas, two sisters Betty Mallernee of Hartville, OH, June Dressel of Kent, Ohio, eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

There will be no services. She will be interred at Bakersfield National Cemetery with her husband Garfield G Laiblin.