JESSIE MAE (PARKER) WILLIAMS
May 16, 1938 - September 16, 2019
Born in Oklahoma as the only daughter among five brothers to Myrtle Elizabeth (Terry) and Horace Delton Parker, Jessie was raised in Checotah, where she discovered two of her greatest loves: Billie Williams and Basketball. She and Billie married in 1956 the week after she graduated from high school and soon had two daughters, Karen and Lynn. The young family moved to Bakersfield in 1962 and called it home for fifty years.
Both Billie and Jessie were dedicated educators. After returning to college as a re-entry student, Jessie graduated from Cal State Bakersfield with both undergraduate and graduate degrees, then launched a career distinguishing herself as a Business teacher and Women's Basketball Coach at North High, where she also led the team on a basketball tournament in Japan. Jessie remembers her most impactful educational leadership role was in Adult Education, and specifically as the Director of the GAIN Program, where she devoted herself to creating educational and employment opportunity for Kern County's diverse adult population. She and Billie created lasting friendships among colleagues and neighbors and were known for generously hosting social events at their home.
Jessie's true joy, however, was her zealous bond with family, especially her two grandsons, Ross and Jeffrey Biestman, and more recently, her two great grandsons, Parker (who is her namesake and shares her birthday) and Levi Biestman, whose mother Rebecca she adored. After Billie passed, she moved to Diablo, California where she lived with her daughter, Karen, and son-in-law, Mark Biestman. Her cell phone continued to be her lifeline to family and friends in Bakersfield, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Nevada. Ever engaging at 81, she was always curious about and caring for others, and maintained her encyclopedic mastery of basketball rankings and player statistics.
In addition to Billie, she was preceded in death by her daughter Lynn, and four brothers. In addition to the Biestmans (Karen, Mark, Jeff, Ross, Rebecca, Parker and Levi), Jessie is survived by her brother Dean Parker of Las Vegas, and a bounty of loving cousins, nieces and nephews, and a cherished community of dear friends who she saw as family.
At her request, there is no service, but her ashes, along with Billie and Lynn's remains, will be scattered across sentimental destinations along Interstate 40, where a lifetime of memories live on.