JESSIE MARY RUBIO

November 20, 1941 - May 9, 2020 Our loving mother, Jessie Rubio, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Jessie was a graduate of BHS. Jessie was a devoted wife to Ruben, whom she has been married to for 55 years. She began her career at the United States Post Office. Jessie and her family moved to Bakersfield in 1980. Shortly after, she began working at the DMV. Jessie enjoyed her job and loved the people she worked with. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin and friend. Our mom was so proud of her family. She always taught us to take care of one another. She gifted us with so many wonderful traditions. Her favorite tradition was making tamales each year before Christmas. We would all gather around the table and make dozens and dozens of tamales. Even her precious grandchildren would join in when they were old enough to sit at the table. Our mom loved being a grandma. She was at every dance recital, music concert, sports game and graduation. Jessie's favorite pastime was "heading up the hill" with Aunt Vickie and Judy to win big at the casino. Mom was always front and center in our lives. Her phone rang constantly throughout the day from our numerous phone calls. She gave us advice, encouragement and filled us in on the daily gossip. We will miss those calls. Our mom was so proud of her family. She loved her home, rose garden and pets. Mom had a strong will that kept her going even when faced with the diagnosis of ALS. She never gave into the disease until the very end. Our mom was loved by so many. She was kind, caring, loving, supportive and always there for anyone who needed her. She will be missed by so many. We love you mom! You are finally at peace. Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Elena, her brother Ray and her sister Lupe. Jessie is survived by her husband Ruben Rubio, her daughter Lisa Phillips, her daughter Kimberly Taylor and her husband Warren Taylor, her son Paul Rubio and his wife Kristen Rubio and Kristen's son Cameron Kaufman, her sisters Rosie Ruiz and Vickie Lopez. She also is survived by her precious grandchildren Maci, Austin and Shelby. There will be a private graveside funeral for Jessie at Greenlawn Southwest on Thursday, May 21st. There will be a celebration of life for our beautiful mother at a later date, when we can all join together.



