|
|
Jessie D. Skaggs
June 22,1927 - April 22, 2019
J.D. was born June 22, 1927 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Henry and Birdie Skaggs.
J.D. moved to Lamont California during the Dust Bowl days where they lived in a box car. J.D. Attended grade school at Mountain View School in Lamont and started High School at Kern Union High School. J.D. left school at the age of 16 to help his family. He had a long career in the trucking and crane business working for Daigh & Stewart Trucking and Valley Crane & Rigging. J.D. started his own crane business "Skaggs Hydraulic Crane Service in 1968. He retired in 1989 and sold his business to his son, Jim Skaggs. J.D. was a great man and always stressed the importance of a hard days work. He was proud of his son and felt it was a blessing to see him carry on with the business.
J.D. is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lela and children Victoria Tasoff, Deborah Black (Todd) and Jim Skaggs (Loraine), grandchildren Tracey Spears (Brian), Mary Norton (Mike), Kellie Halterman, and Jason Skaggs as well six great grandchildren.
J.D. is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Birdie Skaggs, and his sisters Ruth, Joy, Faye and Betty. He is survived by his brothers Hank and Johnny and sister Pat.
J.D. was a member of Delano Wasco Masonic Lodge 309, Bakersfield Scottish Rite, Kern County Shrine Club and Al Malaikah Temple. He was proud to be able to represent the Shrine Club by pulling a "drilling rig" in the parades. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the of Los Angeles. 909 South Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena CA 91105.
(shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery on Friday May 3, 2019 at 12 noon.
Reception will be held at the Kern County Shrine Park 700 South P Street.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 1 to May 2, 2019