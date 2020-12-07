JESUS SALAZAR ARANDA

Jesus Salazar Aranda, 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family. Jesus was born to Pedro and Nina Aranda on December 25, 1926 in El Paso, Texas and moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1961. Jesus was a humble man of faith and family. He led by example and transferred his values and morals to his children. He shared his love of the Dodgers, carpentry, auto mechanics, and plumbing with his children and grandchildren.

Jesus is survived by his wife Oliva Aranda, blessed with 61 years of marriage. Two sons Jesus (Jesse) Aranda Jr. and wife Carolyn (Weeks), Pete Aranda and wife Holly (Carver), four daughters Lorenza Aranda-Lopez and husband Jim, Maria Aranda, Margarita Aranda-Gonzales and husband Ray, who was like a son, Virginia Aranda-Soto and husband Jose, and Pablo Garcia-Jimenez, brother-in-law; 15 grand children and 16 great grandchildren.

Daddy, you will be remembered, missed, loved, and forever in our hearts.

A heartfelt thank you to Frankie Sanchez, grandson, Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, Dr. Augusto Bertiz, and Nancy Nissen with Kaiser Permanente and Stephanie, RN, Juanita, RN, Miri, CNA, and Eduardo Palacios, Chaplain with Optimal Hospice for their compassionate care. Thank you to family and friends for your prayers.

Visitation will be held at 4:00 PM followed by the rosary at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 9 at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St. Bakersfield, CA 93306).

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10 at 10:00 AM at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1515 Baker St. Bakersfield, CA 93305. Graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93306.