1/1
Jesus Aranda
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JESUS SALAZAR ARANDA

Jesus Salazar Aranda, 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family. Jesus was born to Pedro and Nina Aranda on December 25, 1926 in El Paso, Texas and moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1961. Jesus was a humble man of faith and family. He led by example and transferred his values and morals to his children. He shared his love of the Dodgers, carpentry, auto mechanics, and plumbing with his children and grandchildren.

Jesus is survived by his wife Oliva Aranda, blessed with 61 years of marriage. Two sons Jesus (Jesse) Aranda Jr. and wife Carolyn (Weeks), Pete Aranda and wife Holly (Carver), four daughters Lorenza Aranda-Lopez and husband Jim, Maria Aranda, Margarita Aranda-Gonzales and husband Ray, who was like a son, Virginia Aranda-Soto and husband Jose, and Pablo Garcia-Jimenez, brother-in-law; 15 grand children and 16 great grandchildren.

Daddy, you will be remembered, missed, loved, and forever in our hearts.

A heartfelt thank you to Frankie Sanchez, grandson, Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, Dr. Augusto Bertiz, and Nancy Nissen with Kaiser Permanente and Stephanie, RN, Juanita, RN, Miri, CNA, and Eduardo Palacios, Chaplain with Optimal Hospice for their compassionate care. Thank you to family and friends for your prayers.

Visitation will be held at 4:00 PM followed by the rosary at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 9 at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St. Bakersfield, CA 93306).

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10 at 10:00 AM at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1515 Baker St. Bakersfield, CA 93305. Graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93306.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Rosary
07:00 PM
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved