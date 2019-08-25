|
|
JESUS (JESSE) CHACON, JR.
1958 - 2019
Jesse peacefully passed away at home in Bakersfield, CA on Monday August 19, 2019 from a sudden illness. Jesse was born in El Paso, TX on February 10, 1958. He resided in New Mexico until the age of eight when his family moved to Lamont, CA.
At a young age, Jesse's parents instilled a strong work ethic, which began in the fields. He carried this into his law enforcement career where he served as a correctional officer and retired after 26 years.
Jesse enjoyed his life by spending time with his family and participating in his favorite activities. His hobbies were traveling, camping, and gardening. Jesse reveled in teaching his grandson to ride a bicycle.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Severa Munoz Chacon; daughter, Jessica Chacon; son, Gabriel Chacon; grandson, Vincent Chacon Marquez; stepchildren, Lisa Tatum, Sonia Wedel, Serena Lopez, Mario Garza; Eleven Step grandchildren; Siblings, Katie Shultz, Francis Romero, Daniel Chacon, Ernestina Cummings, Juana Madera, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Antonia Chacon; siblings, Lorraine Chacon and Rosendo Chacon.
A special thanks to the Avalos family for their love and support.
Visitation for Jesse will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 from 4-8pm at Peters Funeral Home Chapel in Shafter with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6pm. Funeral Service will be held Friday August 30, 2019 at Peters Funeral Home Chapel in Shafter at 10am followed by a graveside service at Wasco Memorial Park.
Please send condolences to the family and sign the family's guestbook at www.PetersFuneralHomes.com .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 25, 2019