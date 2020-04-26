JEWEL PHILLIPS BRATTON January 20, 1921 - April 1, 2020 Jewel Phillips Bratton passed away peacefully at home on April 1st at the age of 99. She was born in Alturas, California, the oldest of three children. After high school, she met and soon married Neal Phillips in 1940. The two of them bought and managed a successful business together for over thirty years. Jewel and Neal had two sons that they loved and cared for while continuing to run their business and ranch. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling together and eventually bought another home in San Jacinto, California. It was important to them to be very socially and spiritually involved in their communities. They were a devoted couple and were married for 59 years. Their love and admiration of each other was inspiring to all that knew them. After Neal's passing, Jewel moved closer to her family in Bakersfield, California. There, she was blessed to meet her second husband, Keith Bratton, who loved and cherished her until her passing day. Jewel was a vibrant, inquisitive, and proper lady, who was not afraid to let you know what she thought. Most importantly, she loved her family above all else. Although she will be missed, we know she is at peace. Jewel is survived by her husband Keith Bratton, her son Dick Phillips and his wife Judy, her son Ken Phillips, and her brother Delwon. She is also survived by her three grandchildren and great-grandchild.

