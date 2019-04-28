|
|
JEWELL F. PICKELL
June 28, 1926 - April 15, 2019
Jewell was born in Arkansas to Ben and Audie Luttrell, the fourth of five children. When drought hit the Oklahoma/Arkansas area, the family moved to Arvin, California to start over.
Jewell graduated from Bakersfield High and worked for Digiorgio Farms.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Imen, Raymond, J.B., Del, and her nephew, Dale. Jewell is survived by her son, Stephen, daughter, Kathleen, 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Jewell's niece, Gloria, who was always there for her Aunt.
Jewell passed at the age of 92, on April 15, 2019. We wish to thank the nurses and doctors at Delano Regional Medical Center for the excellent care they gave to her during the last years of her life. Jewell will be laid to rest in the Arvin Cemetery near her parents.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 28, 2019