JIM ASH

July 20, 1960 - September 11, 2020

Jim Ash was born July 20, 1960 in Grand Junction, CO and passed away peacefully at his home in Bakersfield on September 11, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jim was a great father and loyal husband who always put his family first. He had many lifelong friends who meant the world to him, all of whom enjoyed his great sense of humor and witty personality. Jim loved being outdoors boating, camping and working in his yard, but his favorite past time was attending Nascar races. Jim worked for Pepsi for 26 years and finished his career with WA Thompson. Our hearts are broken, and our lives will never be the same without him, but he is without a doubt looking down on his family and friends with a smile. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Phyllis Ash. Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Melissa, who he was married to for 32 years, and sons, James and Justin, sisters, Patsy (Randy) Steen, Becky Brewer, and brother, Warren (Shelley) Ash, mother in law, Linda Stevens and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim will be forever missed by his family, but we take comfort in the fact that his body is now healed, and he is in the arms of Jesus.

"God can restore what is broken and change it into something amazing. All you need is faith." Joel 2:25 A celebration of life will be held on October 10, 2020 at 11 am at Crossover Church of Rosedale.