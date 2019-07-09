|
JIM "D" WEAVER
October 22, 1924 - July 4, 2019
Jim "D" Weaver was born in Skiatook, Ok. to Robert Lee Sr. and Ida Weaver, on October 22, 1924. He went to rest with the Lord on July 4th, 2019, at the age of 94.
Jim was married to his wife Evelyn Joyce Weaver for 59 years, whom preceded him to heaven in 2009. When Jim was young he traveled with his family from Oklahoma to California during the Dust Bowl in the early 1930's. Bakersfield was where they settled and called home most of his life. Jim honorably served in WWII in The United States Navy as a torpedo man. Jim was a masonry tradesmen and owned Weaver Brick, was a masonry contractor for over 30 years. He was a 50+ year member of the Bricklayers Union. He enjoyed his work, he inspired many people. While making many friends during his time in business, and continued during retirement. He was a 3rd degree Freemason at Caledonian Lodge of Bakersfield and belonged to the Kern County Shrine in the Clowns for many years. He and his wife enjoyed spending time with family, loved fishing at their houseboat, traveling and playing dominoes with their friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald, Robert Lee, Billy, sister S. Weaver, his son Ronald Ryan Kline, grandson James Edward Kline Sr.
He is loved and survived by his granddaughter Ronda & husband Tom Vaughn, granddaughter Karrie & husband Jack Vandigriff, daughter-in law Deborah Kline, granddaughter in law Dawn Murphy "Kline", numerous great grandchildren, nephew Jimmy Lee Weaver & wife Joyce, nephew Donnie Ray Weaver & spouse, niece Caroline Erwin & husband Eddie.
Very Special Thank you to Ana Sanchez, his long term care provider & companion and Judy Waddell, and Eber Loya long time friends, Hoffman Hospice who were all close to him in his final days. As well as Dr. Christina Del Toro Diaz and staff, he loved his doctor.
Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, at 10:00am, Greenlawn, Northeast.
"I love you Grandpa. I am going to miss you. Thank you for believing in me."
+ Ronda