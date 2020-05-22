JIMMIE LOU EASLING

July 17, 1931 - May 10, 2020 Jimmie Lou Easling, 88 passed away on May 10, 2020 in Camp Verde, AZ from natural causes. She was born in Harrah, OK on July 17, 1931 to James Gordon Mauldin and Venda Delores Scott. In her lifetime she had many adventures. She married Doran Meadows on July 4, 1951 and together had four daughters. They began their married life with his enlistment into the Navy and that began their many culture adventures. She was world traveled and embraced the military life. She scuba-dived in Hawaii, learned to cook local cuisine in Panama, learned to weave in Morocco, and taught English in Japan. In 1968 newly single and with a Buick filled with 4 daughters, a cat and enough groceries for a month she embarked on a very long road trip from Maryland back to her childhood home in Bakersfield, Ca. That is where she met and married the love of her life James Easling, not once but twice! Their adventures included an avid love of camping, fishing, flying and traveling the United States on the back of their motorcycle. They created a successful business "Easling's Paint Wallpaper" and served the community well. Everybody knew "Easling's"! Jimmie was preceded in death by her loving husband Jim, and daughter Venda. Survivors include daughters: Gay, Lynn, and Sylvia: step daughters Cheryl and Karen: brother Todd and his wife Phyllis: grandchildren Kevin, Elizabeth and Krystal and many nieces and nephews. Times as they are, a private grave side service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10 AM. Live streaming will be available through Hillcrest Memorial's Facebook page.



