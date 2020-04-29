JIMMY DEAN MARTIN April 10, 1931 - April 24, 2020 Jimmy was born in Enid, Oklahoma. He returned to his heavenly home on April 24, 2020, in Bakersfield, California where he joined his loving wife Ernestine; sons, Neal and James Martin; daughter, Sharon Poff; his parents, Lennard and Minnie Martin; brothers, Lennard, Melvin, and Joseph Martin; sisters, Mary Sinner and Shirley Coburn. Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Juanema Underwood (Mark), Mary Presley (Lewis), Shirley Wammock (Ray); daughter-in-law, Marilyn Martin; brothers, Charles, Bob, Johnny and his sidekick Larry Martin. At a young age, his family relocated to California. Jimmy worked hard to help provide for his family. From age nine he held various jobs, picking cotton and peaches, etc. He joined the Navy at the age of 18, serving three years, receiving a National Defense, United Nations, Good Conduct and Navy Occupation Service medals, and a Korean Service Ribbon. While on leave, he met the love of his life. He married his Pumpkin Center Belle, Ernestine. They were married for 60 years and had six children. They had numerous grand and great-grandchildren, raising two of them, Michael and Amber Martin. Jimmy worked in the oilfields for 40 years, retiring from Gary Drilling. He was known as "Killer Driller". With a big beautiful heart, Jimmy was loved by so many. He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how big or small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with Jesus. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God gave him peace. Jimmy will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, California. Visitation will be held on April 30, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held on May 1, 2020, at noon. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 29, 2020.