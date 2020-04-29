Jimmy Dean Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JIMMY DEAN MARTIN April 10, 1931 - April 24, 2020 Jimmy was born in Enid, Oklahoma. He returned to his heavenly home on April 24, 2020, in Bakersfield, California where he joined his loving wife Ernestine; sons, Neal and James Martin; daughter, Sharon Poff; his parents, Lennard and Minnie Martin; brothers, Lennard, Melvin, and Joseph Martin; sisters, Mary Sinner and Shirley Coburn. Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Juanema Underwood (Mark), Mary Presley (Lewis), Shirley Wammock (Ray); daughter-in-law, Marilyn Martin; brothers, Charles, Bob, Johnny and his sidekick Larry Martin. At a young age, his family relocated to California. Jimmy worked hard to help provide for his family. From age nine he held various jobs, picking cotton and peaches, etc. He joined the Navy at the age of 18, serving three years, receiving a National Defense, United Nations, Good Conduct and Navy Occupation Service medals, and a Korean Service Ribbon. While on leave, he met the love of his life. He married his Pumpkin Center Belle, Ernestine. They were married for 60 years and had six children. They had numerous grand and great-grandchildren, raising two of them, Michael and Amber Martin. Jimmy worked in the oilfields for 40 years, retiring from Gary Drilling. He was known as "Killer Driller". With a big beautiful heart, Jimmy was loved by so many. He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how big or small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with Jesus. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God gave him peace. Jimmy will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, California. Visitation will be held on April 30, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held on May 1, 2020, at noon. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast has been entrusted with his care. For condolences please visit www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved