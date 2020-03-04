|
Jimmy D. Duvall
March 6, 1937 -February 29, 2020
Jimmy D. Duvall unexpectedly passed away on February 29, 2020 with his family by his side.
Jimmy was born in Porum, Oklahoma on March 6, 1937. His family moved west and he met the love of his life Helen Marie Duvall. They married and had two Daughters. Jim was a successful entrepreneur who ran several businesses including: Certified Cleaning, Stan's Car Wash, and Stan's Detail. Jim and Marie finally retired in 2019 and left the business to their most loyal and trusted employee of 20 years, Isaac.
Jim loved spending time with his family. His fondest memories were family trips to Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas. During football season, he could be found supporting the Bakersfield College Renegades.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Cindy Duvall-Shiftlett who passed away in 2014. He is survived by his wife Helen Marie Duvall, daughter and son-in-law Sandra and John Cope, grandchildren Brandon and Breanne Cope, and brother Dale Duvall.
Funeral services will be Graveside at Shafter Memorial Park on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 4, 2020