JIMMY FRANKLIN MORRIS

August 15, 1929 - May 11, 2020 Jimmy Franklin Morris, dad, grandpa, pops, our hero entered the kingdom of heaven May 11, 2020. Reunited with the love of his life, Betty Jean, his parents George and Lorraine, brother Tommy Lee, and sister Patsy Sharp. In 56 years of marriage with Betty they were blessed with four daughters. Sandy, Sherry, Shirley and Stacey. His second blessing was his nine grandchildren, followed by eleven great grandchildren. After honorably serving his country in the US Navy, Jimmy returned to Bakersfield and began giving back to the community through the BagN'Basket grocery store, Jim's Christmas Trees with his landmark Red Caboose, Pumpkin Patch and Farm Fresh Produce. Jimmy never hesitated to help anyone in need. His inherit honesty, integrity and work ethic were taught to everyone who he came into contact with. This was seen from rigging up fishing poles for the kids at the annual Fishing Derby, his dedicated service to Christmas for Seniors and the spook tunnels made for the 100's of school children's field trips at the Pumpkin Patch. Dancing was always a passion that introduced him to his red headed Joyce Keeter. When not dancing three to four times a week, the two could often be seen cruising around town in his blue 53 Caddy. Enough thanks cannot be given to Honor Flight for the life changing effects it had on him. His trip to the Memorial brought out the pride of his Navy Service. The family would like to express eternal gratitude to the compassionate staff at Hoffman Hospice Home, their care went above and beyond. Due to the Covid-19 social distancing limitations there will be a celebration of life event at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Kern County Honor Flight and/or Hoffman Hospice Home in Jimmy's honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store