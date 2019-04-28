|
|
Jimmy Joe Wright Jr.
September 2, 2016 - April 16, 2019
Jimmy Joe Wright Jr. is just a name to some, but to his family and close friends he was a handsome 2 1/2 year old that died accidentally, to early, on April 16, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He brightened up the lives of his parents Jessica Lynn (Jones) Wright, his mother, and Jimmy Joe Wright Sr., his father and also the great big brother to Robert Bruce Wright, his little brother of less than 1 year. Jimmy Joe Wright Jr. aka JJ was full of life. He had a wonderful inquiring mind full of fun imagination and curiosity and love of life that every day revealed that JJ already knew he wanted to help all as a fire fighter by the age of 2. JJ was a wonderful big brother, he made sure Bubba (Robert) was taken care of. Jessica and Jimmy couldn't have asked for a more loving and sweeter first born. His smile with its dimples was the greatest way to start and finish your day. His days on earth came to an end way too early but the memories will fly forever. JJ is survived by his parents, Jimmy & Jessica Wright Sr. Maternal Grandmother, Ginnette M Jones, Paternal Grandmother, Pamela Wright, Maternal Grandfather, Bruce Ellison and wife Lorie, Great randparents, Gordon & Georgianna Jones. Also, there are too many to mention, Aunts, Uncles and cousins. The family will be having a service on May 8, 2019.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 28, 2019