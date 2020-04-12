|
JIMMY LEE GARSIDE
November 16, 1942 - March 29, 2020
On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Jimmy Lee Garside, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend, left this world at the age of 76 with his family by his side.
Jimmy was born on November 16, 1942 in Alameda, CA to James and Lucille Garside. His dad was drafted into the army soon after he was born but he and his mother were never left alone. James made sure to find them a place each time he was stationed somewhere new, ensuring that he could be close enough to care for them. Jimmy's family soon settled in Bakersfield where he and his siblings grew up. He attended Lakeside Elementary School, then South High School where he was a student in the first graduating class of 1960. This is where he met his lifelong sweetheart, and the "love of his life", Raydean. They dated and later married on February 10, 1962. Together they raised three children, Suzanne, Blake and Erin. Jimmy soon started working at the Southern Pacific Railroad, where he met many of his lifelong friends. He worked many long hours but always made time to be involved in his children's sports and activities. Jimmy was a loving and generous man. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, always making sure his family was taken care of first.
Jimmy was always an entrepreneur at heart. He loved to dabble in real estate and other business ventures that arose. After retiring from the railroad he developed a passion for designing palm gardens, which led him to open Majestic Palms. He designed and constructed the most beautiful palm gardens. The one he was most proud of was in his own backyard. He loved to bring his clients here to show his specimen trees. Many of these clients soon became good friends. He spent many hours with his grandchildren in the palm garden. There was nothing Jimmy loved more than having all of the grandkids over for the weekend. Jimmy and his grandchildren would feed the Koi fish in the pond, play sports and games, and spend hours swimming in the pool. Many happy memories were made in that backyard that he was so proud of.
When he wasn't working he and Raydean loved to travel. They traveled the world together, and with friends on many occasions. His love for adventure brought them to places across the globe. Jimmy and Raydean also stopped at many casinos and played many slots along the way. Along with work and travel Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and his brother, Roger. Roger was not only his brother but his best friend. They were always there for each other and sure to make each other laugh.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his loving parents, Jim and Lucille, and beautiful sister Nancy. He is survived by his wife Raydean, daughter Suzanne Holmes and son in law Chuck, his sons Blake (Michelle), Erin (Amanda) and their newborn daughter Sunirae. Granddaughters Allie and Romy Garside, Brookey Kilgore and husband Logan, Chellsey Burleson and husband Jeff, great grandson Jackson Burleson, Grandsons Jabe and Reese Garside, brother Roger Garside and wife Zonda, sister Betty Spears and husband Sy, as well as many nephews and nieces. He is also survived by so many great friends. We will all miss you, remember you and love you forever.
The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice and their amazing staff and caregivers. I would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to my brothers Blake and Erin for taking such great care of dad through the toughest of times, never leaving his side to the end.
Due to current health risk circumstances a celebration of life has been postponed until further notice.