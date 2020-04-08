|
JIMMY "SONNY" PHILLIPS
June 30, 1947 - April 3, 2020
Sonny was born to Jimmy and Eva Grace Phillips and was raised in Shafter, CA. Just after graduating from Shafter High School, Sonny was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Sonny earned the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Gunner and Purple Hearts. He was a Sergeant when he was honorably discharged in 1968.
Sonny is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 46 years, Cindy and his pride and joy, daughter Kimi Hensley, son in-law Adam Hensley, twin grandchildren Callie and Collin Hensley, sister Loretta Searcy, brother in-law Randy, nephew Vince Searcy, niece Candy Molina and brother-in law Dale Riley.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents Jimmy and Eva Phillips, and sister Patty Mears.
A private family service is pending.
I thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday, And days before that too.
I think of you in silence, I often speak your name; All I have now are memories And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is my keepsake star With which I will never part; God has you in His keep, I have you in my heart.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 8, 2020