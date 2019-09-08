|
|
JIMMY VIETTI
November 28, 1941 - August 22, 2019
Jimmy Vietti of Bakersfield went to be with Jesus in his Heavenly Home on August 22, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1941 to John and Ruth Vietti. He married Arlene Meadors on January 27, 1961.
After Jimmy retired from Pacific Gas & Electric in 1993, he had more time to spend doing the things that he enjoyed. He loved camping and fishing in the mountains. Jimmy was also very artistic. He enjoyed painting and building things out of wood. He loved making birdhouses and cabins for family and friends. He also loved baseball and had fond memories of playing when he was younger.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Arlene Vietti, daughter Tonja (Ron) Dill, son Randy (Paula) Vietti, grandchildren Alicia (Terry) Tripp, Ryan Dill, Jackson Vietti, McKenna Vietti, Riley Vietti, and Harrison Vietti. Jim also leaves behind his sister Pat (Frank) Jones, brother Ron (Debbie) Vietti, and loving nieces and nephews who were very special to him.
A private graveside service was held on September 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park. It was followed by a private gathering of family for a celebration of Jim's life.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 8, 2019