JO ANN JONES
1933 - 2019
Jo Ann Jones, 85, of Bakersfield, passed away March 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital Downtown.
Born Jo Ann Anderson on August 6, 1933 in Seminole, OK. She was devoted to her family.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by Jackie R. Jones whom she was married to for 41 years.
Jo Ann was from a family of 11 and is survived by 5 siblings: Zelma, Billy, Norma, Mary, and Don; 5 children: Brenda and Stan Tangeman, Pamela and Ted Cummings, Tommy and LaDonna Jones Womack, Stacy and Ron Baize, Leann and Jay Kenley; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Jo Ann was a long time member at Rosedale Church of Christ. She also loved politics (Go Trump) and keeping up on current events. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on Facebook, and playing canasta and dominoes. She was proud to be an American and always supported veterans.
Jo Ann will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Viewing will be held at Peters Funeral home in Shafter, CA on Tuesday March 26th from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter, CA on Wednesday March 27th, at 10:00 am followed by graveside service at Shafter Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 24, 2019