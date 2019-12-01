|
JO ANNE MCCLINTOCK
November 14, 1955 - October 23, 2019
Jo Anne McClintock, a 63 year resident of Bakersfield, was born on November 14, 1955, in Bakersfield, CA. She passed away peacefully and painlessly at USC Keck Medical Center in Los Angeles on October 23, 2019, three weeks short of her 64th birthday. She spent her last weeks surrounded by close friends and family as well as the careful and compassionate staff at USC.
Jo Anne was a graduate of Highland High School, Class of '73, where she was a member of the pep squad, and a league placer on the swim team in the 200 IM, all butterfly events, as well as various relay teams. She was also voted Most Inspirational by her peers two years running. She attended Bakersfield College and then Chico State in the 1970's. She graduated from Cal State University Bakersfield in the 1990s with her BS in Biology and later attained her state certification as a Medical Technologist.
Many will remember her from her long healthcare career as a Phlebotomist, Respiratory Therapist and Microbiologist/Medical Technologist. She worked at Mercy Hospital, Physician's Automated Laboratory and Delano Regional Medical Center. She will be remembered for making and bringing Christmas gifts for everyone in her department and generously working holidays so co-workers with children could be home with them. She was known for setting and maintaining high professional standards, mentoring the younger staff, and her quick wit.
Jo was an avid reader and learner of new things, a life-long fan of Johnny Mathis and Lou Rawls, and enjoyed musicals. Her passion for swimming developed into her work as a lifeguard and swimming teacher at local swim parks during her college years and afterwards. Her passion for all sports including horseback riding, swimming, college basketball, baseball (Go, Dodger Blue!), football (Go, Pac!), remained a huge part of her life. She looked forward to and especially loved watching the Olympics. She liked driving trucks and fast and sporty cars ("the need for speed") and also enjoyed participating in mildly risky sports like parasailing, skiing, and was a proud survivor of Bakersfield's infamous Polar Bear Plunge, held every year on New Year's Day.
The hundreds of co-workers, family, and friends who have been the glad recipients of her unique and fine handiwork know of her passion and talent for crafts of all kinds including sewing (especially ornate or clever costumes); specialty custom gift wrapping; elaborate Christmas, wedding, and special event party favors and decorations; themed baked goods and foods; and stage props. Her passion for food and cooking was life-long, with the Food Network being a constant companion. She loved trying new recipes for food, baked goods, and beverages and serving them to others. She had several favorite restaurants that she frequented where she will no doubt be remembered as a "favorite customer" including Lawry's Prime Rib, Woolgrowers, Tahoe Joe's, Frugatti's, La Costa, Luigi's, Shoyu Sushi, and Bento Express.
During the course of her lifetime, Jo Anne adopted several dogs and was kind and devoted to every one of them.
Jo Anne was patriotic, generous, loved celebrating holidays, and helping the elderly or sick. In light of this, her friends and family know she would have been pleased that several of her favorite charities, including the Veteran's Association, The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and women who do crafts with patients in cancer treatment centers, all received large donations of usable goods from her estate.
Jo Anne (also known as Jo, Joni or Aunt Joni) is preceded in death by her parents, Rodman McClintock in 1966 and Eileen McClintock, of whom she took immaculate care, until she passed away in 2014 at the age of 92. Jo Anne is survived by her brothers Rod McClintock of Bakersfield and Brian (Teresa) McClintock of Yucca Valley, Ca. She is also survived by very close friends who were like family to her, by ten nieces and nephews and their spouses, and over a dozen great-nieces and nephews.
The family and best friends would like to thank the staff at Memorial Hospital, San Joaquin Skilled Nursing Facility, Brookdale Riverwalk Skilled Nursing Facility, and especially to all of the doctors, surgical transplant team, nurses, and support staff at USC Keck Medical Center, Los Angeles for their excellent care, supreme efforts, and kindness.
At Jo Anne's request, no services were held, but she wrote this letter before she died that we feel was meant to be shared with all who knew her.
"Family and Friends, I wasn't planning on checking out this way but I'm not afraid to die because this is God's plan for me. I appreciate all the time, effort, and prayers. I fought a good fight and I love you all. See you on the other side. Please live your life to the fullest - don't let anything hold you back. Life is too short. A very special thank you to Charlotte and Kathy who took such good care of me."