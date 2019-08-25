|
|
JO ANNETTE (JODY) MILLER
September 7, 1925 - July 3, 2019
Jo Annette (Jody) Miller was born on September 7, 1925, and went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019.
She grew up in McAllen, Texas, and was a proud graduate of the University of Texas in 1947. She married Marc Miller (deceased in 1978) in 1949, and they moved to California. Jody enjoyed a lengthy career as a Home Economics teacher, retiring from the Kern High School District after 29 years.
She is survived by her 3 children: Sharon (Steven), Michael (Karen), and Maureen (Scott), her brother Gene, grandsons Alex Jones, Marc and Taylor (Eleni) Miller, and numerous relatives and friends.
Jody's celebration of life will be on August 31 at 11am at the Kern City Town Hall, 1003 Pebble Beach Drive. Please dress casually, comfortably, and colorfully. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bakersfield (mission program), or Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Alpha scholarship fund.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 25, 2019