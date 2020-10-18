JO ARMSTRONG

January 10, 1932- October 15, 2020

Jo was born January 10, 1932 in Miston, Tennessee to Myrtle Mitchel. Her family moved to Portageville, Missouri in 1938. She has had two sisters that are deceased, Mary Smith and Nita Leonard. She also had two brothers that are deceased, Cecil Sutton and Boyd Ray. She has numerous living nephews and nieces.

Jo married the love of her life Garland in 1953 and they had no children. They moved from Missouri to Shafter, Ca in 1958 and worked for many years.

Jo went to beauty school in 1967. In 1971, Garland built her own beauty shop known as Jo's Beauty Shop in Shafter. She worked as a beautician until 1997.

Jo was saved in the baptist church at the age of 36. Jo and Garland had been members of Valley Baptist Church since 1999. Jo loved being a church greeter and leader of Balcony Women. Jo welcomed everyone with a warm greeting and beautiful smile. Jo's church family through the years has been like family and she and Garland were always blessed to have their love and support.

Please contact Peters Funeral Home #661-746-6314 or go to Petersfuneralhomes.com for visitation and funeral service date and time.