JOAN (JOANN) CAMARILLO
February 4, 1930 - March 16, 2019
Joan (JoAnn) Camarillo was born February 4, 1930 to Ray and Dora Serrano in El Modena. She was born at home and only weighed 2 pounds.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her only daughter Diane. She is survived by her loving husband Gilbert Camarillo. They were married May 1, 1949 and had a wonderful life together. She is survived by her son Dean and Elizabeth Camarillo, Janet and Ben Lara, Grandchildren Brandy and Arthur Charles; Michael and Lori Camarillo; Daniel and Suzanne Camarillo; Taylor Camarillo. Alec and Diana Ortiz; Dominique and Tyler Karst; Frog (Julian) Ortiz. She loved her ten Great Grandchildren: Art Jr., Brooke, Aaron, and Austin Charles; Lanie, Paige, and Ethan Camarillo; Sydney, Madison, and Daniel Camarillo and many more family members as well as many great friends she thought of as family.
Joan was lucky enough to be with Gilbert, the love of her life, for more than 70 years. She loved her family and she loved to cook. Some of her greatest memory's were of cooking for the Cowboys at the different ranches where Gilbert worked. She spent many years waitressing at The Ranch House on the Grapevine. Through the years she was always a die-hard fan of the Arvin High Bears. She and Gilbert wouldn't miss a Friday night football game. They also loved basketball where their son Dean excelled. In her later years she was blessed to watch all 10 grandchildren play sports. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be Wednesday March 27th, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Chapel from 5-8. The Rosary will be held at St. Francis Church 900 H. St. Thursday morning at 8:30 with Funeral Mass to follow at 9:00. Graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Cemetery 9101 Kern Canyon Rd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 27, 2019