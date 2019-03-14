|
JOAN EDMONSON LEMMON KING BONNY
May 27, 1930 - March 6, 2019
The Lord blessed Joan with a peaceful passing at the age of 88 at her home of 41 years in Bakersfield, California.
Joan was born in Walnut Grove, Missouri on May 27, 1930 to Travis and Ninnie Edmonson. Joan was Salutatorian at Walnut Grove High School Class of 1948. She played volleyball, baseball, the snare drum, was on the school newspaper, and had lead parts in school plays. She was an alumni of SW Missouri State College, taught first grade, worked as a bank teller, a substitute teacher, and in the court system. Joan taught Sunday School, was Children's-Church Choir Director, sang in church choirs and quartets, helped lead church services at Parkview Julian Convalescent, was a Bible Study Fellowship discussion leader, children's leader, and children's area advisor. She volunteered at Youth for Christ as well as San Joaquin Hospital, was a member of DAR, and founding member of The Foxy Ladies Canasta Club. Joan loved to cook, sew, hand-paint-china, and travel. She loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and was easily their biggest fan.
Joan was preceded in death by Fred Lemmon, her childhood sweetheart and husband of 28 years and their infant daughter, Deborah Jean, by her parents Travis and Ninnie Edmonson, her sister Jean Edmonson Meltabarger, her second husband, Bill King, and her third husband, Glendale Bonny.
Joan is survived by her daughters and their spouses Kaye and Edwin Camp, Phyllis and Chris Zumbro, Cindy and Howie Turner, her granddaughters Amy Mitchell (Jared), Emily Homesley (Corey), Mckenzie Camp, Melissa King (Nick), Amanda Helman (Paul), Anna Erwin (Daniel), Pam Stanley (Mason), her great grandchildren Zoe Zumbro, Olive Homesley, Ruby Homesley, Lucas Mitchell, Gus Mitchell, a Mitchell grandson due in May, Noah Stanley, Sophie Stanley, Amelie Helman, Tommie Helman, Aiden Erwin, Lily Erwin, and her sister Jean's daughters in Missouri whom Joan talked to every Sunday, Sharon Barnett (Dave) and Judy Barton.
A memorial service, officiated by Dr. Roger Spradlin, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest, Building A, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313, at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Joan's final resting place will be in Walnut Grove, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Rock Harbor Church, Bakersfield, CA; First Christian Church, Walnut Grove, MO; or Bible Study Fellowship International.