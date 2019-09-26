|
JOAN ELIZABETH WITT
1923 - 2019
Joan Elizabeth Witt passed away on August 5, 2019 in Clovis, California. She was 96 years old.
Joan is survived by three sons, John Robin of Sacramento, Randall Cruse of Clovis, and Forrest Ross of Van Nuys, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edgar Witt, M.D., who passed in 2013, and a daughter, Mary Elizabeth who passed in 2004.
Joan was born in Roswell, New Mexico in 1923, and moved with her parents to a variety of towns and cities throughout New Mexico and Texas, until arriving in Pampa, Texas, where she met her future husband, John Edgar Witt, who was an Army Air corps pilot. Joan's interests varied from quilting, interior decorating, leadership in the Trinity United Methodist Church, member of the Kern County Astronomy Club, Friendship Force, art classes, DAR, and talking with friends, family and strangers.
John and Joan and their four children moved from Texas to Bakersfield in 1956, where John worked as an ophthalmologist for many years. The couple had planned to return to Amarillo following the residency but California had enchanted them. "After two years in California, we just never wanted to go back. California became home for our four children. It simply became home to all of us," Joan explained.
A significant event in her life occurred in the summer of 1957 when she and her family travelled to Colby College in Waterville, Maine, where John completed a three month course to prepare for the American Board of Ophthalmology exams. While John completed his coursework, Joan wrangled her four children safely through a wonderful summer to remember, living in a primitive lakefront cottage. After John completed his coursework, she returned to Bakersfield with her family. The last 10 years of her life Joan and John lived in Clovis, California.
Joan will always be remembered for her ready smile, good humor and devotion to her family.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, September 28, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bakersfield.