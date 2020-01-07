|
JOAN (JOANN) ETCHECOPAR DICKSON
December 11, 1936 - December 24, 2019
JoAnn passed from this life to her eternal home with Jesus on December 24, 2019. JoAnn was born in Bakersfield to Albert and Agnes Etchecopar. She was raised on a family farm in the Old River area and was very proud of her Basque heritage. She attended East Bakersfield High School where she met her husband Jack Dickson. They were married for 64 years and had two children. JoAnn worked for the Bakersfield City School District and was the secretary at Franklin School for many years. She loved people and formed many lifelong friendships with parents, teachers and staff. After her retirement, JoAnn enjoyed many ladies bible studies and met her EB girls for their monthly lunch. She was very social and maintained many special lifelong friendships.
JoAnn is survived by her husband Jack Dickson, sister Marilyn Nelson, son Jim Dickson and wife Belinda, daughter Janet Dragt and husband Steve, grandchildren James Dickson (Michaele), Jacqueline Sartiors (Nick), Jordan Dickson, Matthew Dragt and Danielle Dragt. She had four great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday January 10, 2pm, at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2500 Fairfax Road.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 7, 2020