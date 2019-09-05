Home

Joann Brandon

Joann Brandon Obituary

JOANN BRANDON
August 10, 1940 - August 22, 2019

JoAnn Brandon, age 79 of Bakersfield, CA, passed away on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019. She was born to the late Charles and Ruth Rogers on August 10th, 1940 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

JoAnn was a beautician for many years before going to work at Mercy Southwest Hospital. She enjoyed working in the cafeteria for more than 20 years.

JoAnn married the love of her life, James Kenneth Brandon, on December 7th, 1954. Ten years later they moved with their three children to Southern California and later settling in Bakersfield.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years James on September 2nd, 2009.

JoAnn is survived by her son James Kenneth Brandon Jr. and his wife Sandy, son Shane Brandon and his wife Jeana, and daughter Sheila Brandon. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, September 6th, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 5, 2019
