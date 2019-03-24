Home

Joann Janette Church

Obituary

Joann Janette Church Obituary

JOANN JANETTE CHURCH
April 26, 1943 - March 17, 2019

Joann Janette Church was born on April 26, 1943 in Brooken, Oklahoma.

She was a wonderful, loving, adventurous mother, grandmother and wife.

Joann lived a full life filled with love, laughter, and shopping. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much, talking about them whenever she could.

A private visitation will be held from 9-10 am, with funeral services following at 10:30am on Friday, March 29, at Hillcrest Memorial, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306.

Family requests attendees to wear light colored clothing instead of dark for celebration of her life.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 24, 2019
