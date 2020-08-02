JOANN RHODES

June 24, 1947 - July 26, 2020

Jo was born in Bakersfield to parents Warner Brockway Rhodes and Thespina (Tess Simmos) Rhodes. Although born in Bakersfield, Jo was raised and schooled in San Francisco, a city that never left her admiration.

Jo worked at Bank of America in Bakersfield and San Francisco. She was a Real Estate Agent for Watson Realty and most recently Coldwell Banker. She was a past president of the Bakersfield Chapter of the Women's Council of Realtors. Jo immensely enjoyed the twenty-two times she vacationed with her husband Jim Whelden in Negril, Jamaica.

Besides Jim, she is survived only by her cousins Mark and John Pearse and their families.

Jo was fiercely loyal to her friends and always maintained the grace and carriage of a model. Her beauty was obvious and those who were close to her were mightily impressed with her intellect. Truly one of a kind and unforgettable. She is sorely missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Hoffman Hospice in her name are welcomed.