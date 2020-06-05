JOANN MARGARET SCOTT

1937 - 2020

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, JoAnn Margaret Scott, loving wife, mother, granny and Gigi passed away at the age of 82.

JoAnn was born on September 18, 1937 in Bakersfield, California. She attended Bakersfield High School where she met her future husband Charles Scott, and they were married on June 14, 1956. They raised two daughters, Valarie and Diana.

JoAnn was an enthusiastic member of the Soroptimist Club in Taft and an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Buena Vista Women's Golf Club. JoAnn was known for her wonderful smile, quick wit, humor, yodeling and of course her legendary rendition of Patsy Cline's "Crazy".

JoAnn was preceded in death by her mother, Lorene, her brother Jack Ramey, and her husband Charles. She is survived by two daughters, Valarie Zumbro and her husband Mick of Chapin, SC and their son, Bryan Zumbro and his wife Sara and their daughters Reagan and Cora of Columbia, SC and their daughter, Brenna Zumbro her husband Dylan Monke of Arvada, Colorado, daughter Diana Nelson and her husband Greg, of Grover Beach, CA, and their daughter Malarie Sneed and her husband Garrett, and their two sons, Greyson and Mason of Bakersfield, CA and their daughter, Makalah Bivens and her husband Christopher of Bakersfield, CA, and their son Matthew Nelson and his fiance Paige Maldonaldo of Bakersfield, CA, and her sister, Linda Hawkins and her husband John; her brother, Tom Ramey and his wife Connie; her sister-in-law Joann Ramey; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to JoAnn's favorite charity, Wounded Warriors, or to a charity of your choice.