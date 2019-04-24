|
|
JOANNE (JODY) JONES
August 1, 1945 - March 22, 2019
JoAnne (Jody) Jones, 73 of Scotts Valley, went to her heavenly reward peacefully on March 22, 2019 in Santa Cruz with her husband of over 40 years by her side. She had been diagnosed several years ago with an Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
A celebration of life will be held 12:00 PM, April 27, 2019 at Santa Cruz Bible Church with the Reverend Steve Clifford of WestGate Church in San Jose officiating.
Jody was born in Bakersfield to Albert and Kathryn Rubiy on August 1, 1945. Raised in Bakersfield she is a graduate of Bakersfield High School and Southern California College (Vanguard University) in Costa Mesa. She married John F. Jones on July 29, 1978 in Bakersfield. She ministered at Baymonte Christian School where she was employed as a teacher/administrator for over 25 years. She was actively involved in Scotts Valley Girls Softball (SVGS) as a parent, grandparent, coach, and board member for almost 30 years.
She is preceded in death by parents Albert and Kathryn Rubiy, Brother Ron Rubiy, and Sister Ellen Gill.
Jody is survived by her husband John F Jones, children John Jones II, Jason & Rebekah Jones, Kyndra Bealer, Sister Linda Underwood, grandchildren Hailey Bealer & Silas Jones, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
The Family is interested in your memories of Jody. If you have any photos, a story, or a memory of Jody that you would like to share please email them to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Santa Cruz County Bank for SVGS/Jody Jones. The funds will be used to enhance the Softball Field where Jody actively participated for three decades.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 24, 2019