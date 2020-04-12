Home

Joanne Milne

Joanne Milne Obituary

JOANNE MILNE
August 4, 1948 - April 2, 2020

Joanne Milne, 71 of Bakersfield, CA passed away peacefully April 2, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children. Born August 4, 1948 in Santa Monica, CA to Clarence and Barbara Wand. She was a graduate of South High School in Bakersfield. She married her High School sweetheart, Jerry Milne, in 1967 and together they built a life centered around their 3 loving children.

She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron. She was in the sales industry for 40 years and retired from Lowes with 20 years of service.

Joanne is survived by: husband, Jerry Milne, daughter, Kristine Shelton (husband Tommie Shelton), daughter, Carolyn Stanphill (husband Jason Stanphill), son, Richard Milne, 7 grandchildren: Ryan Hill, Nicole Killman, Bradley Milne, Coby Milne, Hunter Stanphill, Jadyn Stanphill, and Taylor Milne, 3 great grandchildren: Ryken Hill, Gwyn Killman, and Kamryn Milne, brother, Stephen Wand (wife Ida Wand), and brother, David Wand. Preceded in death by her parents. Joanne was a beautiful soul and will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.

Services will be held June 6, 2020 11:00 am, Greenlawn Mortuary, Celebration of Life Center, 2739 Panama Ln Bakersfield, CA 93313.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2020
