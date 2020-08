JOE CASTANEDA

November 26, 1953 - August 15, 2020

Joe Castaneda went to join his Lord and Savior on August 15th, 2020.

He is survived by his family and spiritual family. Joe pastored in many churches although his pride and joy was spending time with his grand babies.

The services will be held in care of Greenlawn SW on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Christ Cathedral Church, 2301 White Lane, 93304.