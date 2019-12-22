|
JOE GENE HANKINS
January 28, 1933 - December 18, 2019
Joe Hankins is in his heavenly home for Christmas. Joe passed peacefully in his sleep after spending several months on hospice care surrounded by his wife Sue, his daughter, Marti, son, Rob, son-in-law, Wade, and daughter-in-law, Debbie.
Joe was born in Missouri to Commodore and May Hankins, but he moved to California when he was 7 yrs. old, after the death of his father. He attended schools and Jr. College in Taft. Then, he was drafted in the Army and served in Korea from 1953-1954. When he returned to Taft, he met and immediately fell in love with Sue. He spent the next 64 years totally devoted to her and became an amazing father to his children, Marti and Rob. He worked for Standard Oil and later Chevron Oil for 37 years, and was lovingly nicknamed, "Backhoe Joe." He loved his work as a dispatcher, heavy equipment operator, and supervisor. Joe loved to be with family, attend church, travel the country, golf, work in his yard, and help others in the community.
Joe was famous with his family for starting the Annual Thanksgiving Deep Pit. This tradition has continued for 40 years. His grandsons have good memories of his "calling antics" during the Annual Christmas Eve Bingo and the annual Easter Egg Hunt which "Papa Joe" loaded countless eggs with money.
Joe was known for his great smile and happy disposition. He made friends and was well-liked wherever he went. When asked what he would like his grandkids to remember he simply said, "Always love each other, Praise the Lord, and Honor your parents." Joe will be remembered for his devotion to family, unconditional love, encouraging words, and kind heart. He was a wonderful example of the Father's love for his children.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sue Hankins, brother Ed Mitchell, children ,Marti and Wade Roberts, Rob and Debbie Hankins, his grandchildren, Clint and Rachel Roberts, Brandon and Amy Roberts, Keith Hankins, and Kurt Hankins, great grandkids, Cora, Eleanor, Simon, and Nehemiah Roberts, Bella, Layla, and Declan Roberts, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to all who worked with Joe through this journey and provided prayers, love, and care. A special thanks to Hoffmann Hospice for their amazing service to Joe, to Sheila Gray for her hours of compassionate help, and most of all to his loving wife Sue for her tireless and committed care around the clock. A special thanks to Valley Baptist church for their prayers, visits, and gifts.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm at Greenlawn Mortuary, 3700 River Boulevard.
Joe's home going celebration will be held Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave., Multi-Purpose Room and will be followed by a short graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Baptist Church or Hoffmann Hospice, 4401 Buena Vista Rd.