JOE GRANILLO
February 11, 1946 - August 20, 2019
Joe Granillo was born in Bakersfield, CA., to Manuel and Elizabeth Granillo. He was raised with 5 sisters, Arlene, Becky, Ruth, Margie, Sarai, and 3 brothers, Manuel, Eddie and John.
Joe attended local schools and while working, he met Marcy Gomez, his soulmate until the end. Joe and Marcy married in June 1966. They were blessed with 3 boys, Joe Jr. and wife Tina, Arthur (A.J.) and Jesse; also blessed with 3 grandchildren, Joe III and wife Kacie, Anthony and Marisella; and their most recent blessing, a great-grandchild, Jackson (Papason).
Joe's legacy lives on through the many wonderful memories he created with his loving family, faithful friends and all that were fortunate enough to have met him.
Services are scheduled for Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:30 A.M., at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 28, 2019