JOE M. NUNEZ

March 19, 1930 - June 28, 2020

Joe M. Nunez was surrounded by the love and prayers of his wife and family and passed away on June 28, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease and had resided at Hallmark of Bakersfield Assisted Living with his wife, Ida Nunez.

Joe proudly served in the armed services in Korea and achieved the rank of Sargent. After returning home in Delano, Joe met and married Ida Medina. One year later, they welcomed their only child, Joey, and had recently celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Joe worked at Kern General Hospital (KMC) for close to 40 years, and in addition worked as a barber, which he is probably best known for at his own shop, Joe's Barber Shop. Joe made countless friends and acquaintances in the 50 years of cutting hair.

Joe loved the lord and was a devoted Christian man which he gave his all to assist at church wherever needed.

Predeceased in deaths by his parents Isabel Nunez and Nicolasa Nunez, sister Rosie Olmos and 4 additional siblings.

Joe is survived by his wife Ida, son Dr. Joseph Nunez and wife Wendy, granddaughter Ann-Marie Legarreta (Raymond) and great grandson Zander Legarreta, nephews Leo Olmos (Susan), Chris Olmos (Fran), Mickie Mendez, and Annie Loscano.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 1:00-5:00 PM, and Services will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a graveside service immediately following at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing in honor of our beloved one.