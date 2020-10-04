1/2
Joe Westbrook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOE WESTBROOK
1924- 2020

Joe Hiram Westbrook passed from this life on earth to the side of his LORD on September 15, 2020 at the age of 95. It was a peaceful transition the way he wanted it to be. Joe was born September 30, 1924 in Hugo, Oklahoma to Esther Loraine (Hyde) and Joseph Hardy. Joe came to Shafter with his parents in 1927, where they made a home to raise their family. He attended school and graduated from Shafter High School in 1943. He was inducted into the Navy in June of 1943 where he served in the South Pacific Theater. When he was discharged from the Navy he married Hazel (Smith) in 1948. He and Hazel were very involved and active with their family on camping and fishing trips. Joe worked for 31 years for Superior Oil Company as a machinist. He retired in 1977 and in 1979 he returned to work for Williams Bros. and they moved from Shafter to Taft.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Hazel and his second wife Doris, his parents, brother Winfred and sister in law Enid.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Sandy) of Shafter, Gary (Wanda) of Taft; daughter Donna Eaton of Bakersfield; brother Harold (Ed) Westbrook (LaVonne) of Lavaca, Arkansas. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that all held a special place in his heart.

Internment will be at the Veterans National Cemetery.

"Our family wishes to Thank Hoffman Hospice for their kindness and support. We are humbled by the Care and Compassion shown to All of us. Our Dad's passing was one of love and peace."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved