JOE WESTBROOK

1924- 2020

Joe Hiram Westbrook passed from this life on earth to the side of his LORD on September 15, 2020 at the age of 95. It was a peaceful transition the way he wanted it to be. Joe was born September 30, 1924 in Hugo, Oklahoma to Esther Loraine (Hyde) and Joseph Hardy. Joe came to Shafter with his parents in 1927, where they made a home to raise their family. He attended school and graduated from Shafter High School in 1943. He was inducted into the Navy in June of 1943 where he served in the South Pacific Theater. When he was discharged from the Navy he married Hazel (Smith) in 1948. He and Hazel were very involved and active with their family on camping and fishing trips. Joe worked for 31 years for Superior Oil Company as a machinist. He retired in 1977 and in 1979 he returned to work for Williams Bros. and they moved from Shafter to Taft.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Hazel and his second wife Doris, his parents, brother Winfred and sister in law Enid.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Sandy) of Shafter, Gary (Wanda) of Taft; daughter Donna Eaton of Bakersfield; brother Harold (Ed) Westbrook (LaVonne) of Lavaca, Arkansas. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that all held a special place in his heart.

Internment will be at the Veterans National Cemetery.

"Our family wishes to Thank Hoffman Hospice for their kindness and support. We are humbled by the Care and Compassion shown to All of us. Our Dad's passing was one of love and peace."