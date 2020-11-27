JOGINDER KAUR DEOL

December 27, 1924 - November 23, 2020

Joginder Kaur Deol 95, was born on 27 December 1924 in village Isru Kalan, Tehsil Khanna, District Ludhiana, Punjab to parents late Sardar Mohinder Singh and late Sardarni Ram Kaur. Maata Ji (mother) passed away peacefully on 23 November 2020 at 6.27am surrounded by her family at home in Bakersfield, CA. She was in good health except poor vision till the very end staying mentally sharp, remembering names and events which we had long forgotten!

Her strong desire was to donate her body to science. In honor of her wishes, her body was donated to "UCLA Donated Body Program", and as such there will be no funeral services. Langar followed by private prayers will be held at Guru Angad Darbar Bakersfield, 8100 Stine Road on Saturday 28 November 2020. Unfortunately, due to COVID and California lockdown, gathering is limited to family only.

Maata Ji is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Col. Tej Bhan Singh Deol, all her siblings and her beloved granddaughter Flying Officer Harita Kaur Deol, the first women pilot to fly solo in the Indian Air Force. She is survived by her 4 children: Dr. Rabinder Singh Deol, Verinder Kaur Nagra and spouse Dr. Jagbir Singh Nagra, Rupinder Kaur Nanda and Dr. Shivinder Singh Deol and spouse Harjit Kaur Deol; and 8 grandchildren Gurtej Singh Deol, Dr. Amit Singh Nagra and spouse Shelley Holt, Sundeep Singh Nagra and spouse Devika Tandon, Dr. Simret Nanda, Dr. Maya Nanda Lapsiwala and spouse Purvin Lapsiwala, Randeep Singh Deol and spouse Drashti Sanghvi, Vikramjit Singh Deol, and Dr. Amartej Singh Deol and spouse Gurnoor Kaur Deol; and 6 greatgrandchildren Damien Singh Deol, Thea Rose Goddard, Karishma Nagra, Rohan Nagra, Tejh Lapsiwala and Milan Lapsiwala.

Maata was a wonderful mother, wise, patient, kind and generous. She worried about everyone's wellbeing. She wanted peace and love between all family members. Her biggest teaching was to be the bigger person, forgive all perceived wrongs and make up. I do not remember seeing her angry or raise her voice in the last 40 years. She came from a village background but settled well into an army officer's wife's life and later life in USA. She bult a house alone in Chandigarh and took care of her 4 children when her husband was posted far away on the border.

She had an immense zest for life, interacting with friends, family and even strangers. She loved seeing new places and acquiring new experiences, but she never forgot her roots. Her favorite memories were of her life as a child with her parents and she could narrate their conversations verbatim. She was educated at a time when girls were discouraged from going to school and continued her education by becoming an avid reader of English, Hindi and Punjabi novels, magazines, newspapers. She was very fond of quoting old Punjabi proverb and started collecting these. She complied 2 books of Punjabi folk sayings and idioms with their matching idiom in English or a suitable translation.

She had a great memory - remembered and called up all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and their children on birthdays and anniversaries. That is a lot of birthdays to remember! She loved solving Crypto puzzles and word jumbles, her daily routine. She enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble was her favorite. She could put up a "good fight" and not let her grandchildren cheat her out of a win!

She was hardworking. social and hospitable. All visitors were invited to join in a meal. She was a great cook and could dish out a variety of stuff from parathas to gourmet cakes. Her date roll cookies were legendary. She also made mouthwatering jams, pickles and chutneys. Later, she took to knitting in a BIG way! There is unlikely to be anyone in her circle of extended family and friends who did not receive a hand knitted cap, scarf, or baby blankets to adult 6 1/2 feet throws! Her beautiful knit socks, caps, blankets are a constant reminder to the whole family of her devotion to us.

When we were young mom had a very good way of waking us up - she would remind us of some interesting event that was going to take place that day, so we would wake up looking forward to the day. Else she would tell us about the book she would be reading those days. She kept up with news both local and world, though the best thing she liked to check in the newspaper was the weather conditions of the cities where she had any loved one! She would check out Bakersfield, Charlotte, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, San Diego, Birmingham and more!

She was a religious woman, did daily prayers and listened to Gurbani for almost 2-3 hours daily. She was happiest whenever any family or friends came and visited with her, even if for a short time. Her biggest joy recently was when she watched her grandson Amartej bring his bride Gurnoor home & watched their recent wedding videos from 14 November 2020. She will be deeply missed. May "rab raakha".