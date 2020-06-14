Brother John Achin Fsc
BROTHER JOHN ACHIN, FSC
1939 - 2020

Brother John Achin, FSC was born in Bakersfield, CA on November 12, 1939 to Victor Ellis Achin and Alice Emily Chabot. He was a member of the De La Salle Christian Brothers for 62 years and died while tending his garden at Mont La Salle, Napa, California on June 3, 2020.

He graduated from Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield in 1957. He received a B.A. from St. Mary's College in 1962, and an M. Ed. degree from the University of Portland in 1972. He served as a teacher or counselor at numerous schools, including Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento; Bishop Armstrong High School, Sacramento; La Salle High School, Milwaukie, Oregon; San Joaquin Memorial High School, Fresno; Justin-Siena High School, Napa; De La Salle High School, Concord; and at De La Salle North Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon.

He survived his parents and two sisters, Lois Morgantini and Victoria Bowen, all of Bakersfield.

He is survived by a niece, Alice Hill, a cousin, Adoree Roberson, both of Bakersfield, and several other cousins.

Services for Brother John will occur at a later date. Memories or notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 14, 2020.
