JOHN M. APPLE II
JOHN M. APPLE II
July 8, 1956 - September 29, 2020

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, John M. Apple II, loving husband and devoted father of eight children passed away at the age of 64 after a brief battle with stage four lung cancer.

John was born on July 8, 1956 in Coalinga, Ca. to John and Joy Apple. He spent his entire adult life in Bakersfield, Ca working as a master mechanic in the automotive and oil industry for over 40 years.

John was a gearhead, with a passion for anything with an engine and could often be found in the garage working on a project. He loved to spend time camping and had an amazing green thumb.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Joy, and his brother, Jim. He is survived by his wife, Cristin, his father, John, his eight children, Christopher, Candyce, Cassandre, Cameron, Devonne, Steven, Johnathan, Grace, and their families.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ashraf-Alim and Dr. Patel CBCC.

John was a father figure to many, helpful to anyone in need, and lived his life to the fullest. It was often said that John was a great man and will be very much missed, but not forgotten.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 8, 2020.
