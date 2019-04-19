|
|
JOHN AVALOS
January 16, 1946 - April 3, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of John Avalos announces his passing on April 3, 2019 at the age of 73 years old.
John will be fondly remembered by his three children Jane, John and Bryan, their spouses, his ten grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
John worked for the City of Bakersfield for 30 plus years, where he had many friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting and having fun. He loved his family, friends, guns, and his dogs.
John is preceded in death by his loving Wife Jane Ortega Avalos, Parents Frances & Victor Avalos, Brother Jesse Avalos and Sister Mary Ellen Camacho. John loved life and will be missed by many. May he rest in eternal peace.
Mass/Blessing will be April 22, 2019 at St Joseph Church, at 10 A.M. Celebration of Life will follow immediately after service at 420 Club (CHP Hall), 3910 Alfred Harrell Hwy 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 19, 2019