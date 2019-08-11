|
JOHN CHARLES BROWN
October 8, 1934 - August 6, 2019
John Charlies Brown, 84, died peacefully in his sleep on August 6, 2019, after succumbing to cancer in his Bakersfield home.
Born on October 8, 1934, in Neptune, New Jersey, and raised in Lakewood, New Jersey, John was known not only for his amazing tap-dancing skills and dapper style, but also for his high school track records.
In 1953, John joined the Marines and served our country during the Korean War as a sergeant stationed state side. After being honorably discharged from Marines, John returned to New Jersey and worked as a lineman for the Rural Electrification Association where he climbed 50 ft. plus utility poles using only pole spurs and a safety strap.
John heard the call to go West in 1957 and left his beloved New Jersey and New York pizza behind to continue his dare devil pole climbing for PT&T in the Mojave Desert and later for AT&T in Bakersfield. There, John met the love of his life, Mary, in 1961. Instantly smitten by Mary's beauty, John used his charms and aggressively courted Mary. They wed in 1962.
Bakersfield remained home for John for the remainder of his life, where he raised three children with his wife Mary and continued to work for AT&T until he retired in 1986. An avid racing fan, John enjoyed going to races whenever he could, having lunch at Mexicali, and spending time with his family. Known for his positive outlook on life and his sense of humor, John would easily strike up a conversation with everyone he met. With his silver hair slicked back and wearing his favorite pair of sunglasses, John could be easily mistaken for Jack Nicolson, which made outings with him very entertaining.
He leaves behind his devoted wife and constant companion of 57 years, Mary; son John Charles II; daughter, Maria and husband Ray; son Patrick and wife Kelly; and grandchildren Sean Hunter, Carrera, and Alexus. He is also survived by his sister Pat Khuen of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.
The family extends sincere gratitude to Hoffman Hospice, Dr. Maheep Birdi, M.D., and Dr. Rasham Sandu, M.D. and his staff at the Bakersfield Heart Hospital for their care and concern for our beloved husband and father.
Burial with full military honors will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, California. Information regarding the service is pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hoffman Hospice or favorite charity.