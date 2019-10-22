Home

John Combs

John Combs
November 18,1942- October 13, 2019

John Combs passed away Oct. 13th from COPD. He was a retired Respiratory Therapist. He left behind his wife Kathy of 33 yrs, his son Johnny, wife Gail, step son Gene wife angel Moser Stepdaughter Terry, husband Andy Fry. He has 7 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren, Brother and wife Ken and Babe Combs. He is preceded in death by his daughter Melissa his parents Gyada and Frank. He love helping people. His first love was sleep studies. He had many cousin, nieces and friends. He had a great sense of humor, he was also a great dancer. Taught me all about Country Music. He loved traveling and golf. Family wants to thank all the medical staff of A & E Hospice. He will be truly missed. Service will be held Oct. 20th at St Francis Rosary will be at 9:30am. Mass @ 10am. Burial @ Bakersfield National Cemetery. 1pm. Mission Funeral Home

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 22, 2019
