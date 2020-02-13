|
JOHN CRAIG "POPPA" MAINLAND II
September 16, 1947 - February 5, 2020
John Craig "Poppa" Mainland II - a comedian, veteran, patriot and scholar, died in Bakersfield, CA on February 5, 2020 due to complications associated with his exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam. He was 72.
John was born on September 16, 1947 in Norfolk, VA to John Craig "Jack" and Gretchen Mainland. In June 1965, he joined the armed forces and was deployed to the U.S. Naval Air Facility at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, he achieved the rank of Quartermaster Second Class and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon. He received an honorable discharge in October 1968.
John had a slow and methodical way about him. From the way he told a story to making decisions. His relationship with Christine was no different. They started dating in 1980 and finally married 23 years later in 2003. February 11th would have marked 17 years of marriage, but 40 years together. And although he never had children of his own he became a supportive and loving father and grandfather. Always quick to offer help, check in when someone was ill and share his Poppa wisdom.
Before his disability retirement in 2006 he worked several years for Pameco Aire and PG&E. John was a brilliant man. His attention to detail compelled him to read every word in a document. He knew so much about so many things. He was particularly interested in politics and economics. He went back to school later in life and in July 1999 earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from University of Phoenix.
John's life was truly one of service. In addition to his military service, he volunteered as a Kern County Reserve Sheriff Officer and for the Kern County Grand Jury. He was a member of the Grand Jury five times from 2004 to 2011. Three of those terms he was selected and served as Jury Foreman.
He will be remembered for his quick wit and unique sense of humor which was intact to the very end. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving and devoted wife, Christine Myers-Mainland; step children, Katy Auffant and Tim Myers; his sisters, Ginger Pleasant, Sandra Slaughter, Bev Mainland, Linda Mainland and Jean Mainland; his brother, Ralph Mainland; his nieces/nephews, Elizabeth, Jennifer, John, James, Joaquin, Melissa and Gordy; his son-in-law, Alberto; his daughter-in-law, Angela; his five grandchildren; Brittany, Corey, Katlin, Nico and Michael. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Teresa Reed.
As in life, he was a giving and generous person. In his passing he will be remembered by those who will benefit from his contribution to One Legacy.
Service will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA on February 21, at 10:45 am. The service will be officiated by Pastor Joe Parks. Service will be followed with a celebration of life at the Stockdale Moose Lodge, 905 Stine Road, Bakersfield. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in John's honor to either the or American Diabetes Association.