JOHN D. MORALES
March 27, 1962 - March 19, 2019
John passed away unexpectedly March 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father John H. Morales.
He is survived by his wife Myra Salgado-Morales, mother Martha Morales, siblings Michael and Sabrina Morales, Kimberly and Henry Sanchez, Marc Morales. Four children and 9 grandchildren.
John's favorite past time was fishing, especially when accompanied by his best friend and brother in-law Henry. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11am at Basham Funeral Home 3312 Niles St.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019