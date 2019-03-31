Home

Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200

John D. Morales

John D. Morales Obituary

JOHN D. MORALES
March 27, 1962 - March 19, 2019

John passed away unexpectedly March 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father John H. Morales.

He is survived by his wife Myra Salgado-Morales, mother Martha Morales, siblings Michael and Sabrina Morales, Kimberly and Henry Sanchez, Marc Morales. Four children and 9 grandchildren.

John's favorite past time was fishing, especially when accompanied by his best friend and brother in-law Henry. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11am at Basham Funeral Home 3312 Niles St.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019
